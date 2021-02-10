Sudan: Secretary Blinken's Call With Sudanese PM Hamdok

9 February 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and emphasized continued U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government (CLTG). Secretary Blinken applauded Sudan's efforts to deliver peace, justice, and freedom for the Sudanese people. They also discussed ways to promote economic reform and development, while also implementing recent peace agreements and addressing the root causes of violence in Darfur.

