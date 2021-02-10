South Sudan: Press Briefing Notes On South Sudan

2 February 2021
United Nations Human Rights (Geneva)

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Marta Hurtado

Location: Geneva

Date: 2 February 2021

We welcome the decision on Friday by the Government of South Sudan to move forward with the establishment of transitional justice institutions, including the Hybrid Court and the Commission on Truth, Reconciliation and Healing, as an important step towards confronting and dealing with past human rights violations to prevent further violence. Over many years, victims of extremely grave human rights violations have awaited the implementation of these key mechanisms of justice, truth and remedy. We count on South Sudan to now move swiftly to advance this important step by signing the Memorandum of Understanding already negotiated with the African Union. The UN Human Rights Office stands ready to continue supporting South Sudan in the implementation of transitional justice processes.

Read the original article on OHCHR.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United Nations Human Rights. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: OHCHR

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.