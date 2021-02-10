South Sudan: Press Briefing Notes On South Sudan

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Marta Hurtado

Location: Geneva

Date: 2 February 2021

We welcome the decision on Friday by the Government of South Sudan to move forward with the establishment of transitional justice institutions, including the Hybrid Court and the Commission on Truth, Reconciliation and Healing, as an important step towards confronting and dealing with past human rights violations to prevent further violence. Over many years, victims of extremely grave human rights violations have awaited the implementation of these key mechanisms of justice, truth and remedy. We count on South Sudan to now move swiftly to advance this important step by signing the Memorandum of Understanding already negotiated with the African Union. The UN Human Rights Office stands ready to continue supporting South Sudan in the implementation of transitional justice processes.