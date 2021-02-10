Tunisia: Agreement to End Polluting Discharges of Tunisian Lubricants Company Signed

Tunis/Tunisia — An agreement aimed at putting an end to the polluting discharges of the Tunisian Lubricants Company (SOTULUB) was signed Tuesday in Tunis between managing director of this company, Hamdi Guezguez and that of the National Environment Protection Agency (ANPE).

Under the terms of this agreement, SOTULUB will undertake to set up a biological treatment plant for liquefied gas emissions and a membrane filtration unit during the period 2021/ 2022 and to improve the efficiency of the current industrial treatment plant, said a press release published by the ANPE.

For its part, the ANPE will have a mission to follow up on these commitments, with the aim of improving the quality of treatment of the used lubricants collected.

The signing of this agreement is part of the implementation of the project to combat the pollution generated by SOTULUB, the same source indicated.

Created in July 1979, SOTULUB is a public company whose mission includes collecting and regenerating used oils and producing and selling lubricating greases.