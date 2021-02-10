Tunisia: Agreement to End Polluting Discharges of Tunisian Lubricants Company Signed

9 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — An agreement aimed at putting an end to the polluting discharges of the Tunisian Lubricants Company (SOTULUB) was signed Tuesday in Tunis between managing director of this company, Hamdi Guezguez and that of the National Environment Protection Agency (ANPE).

Under the terms of this agreement, SOTULUB will undertake to set up a biological treatment plant for liquefied gas emissions and a membrane filtration unit during the period 2021/ 2022 and to improve the efficiency of the current industrial treatment plant, said a press release published by the ANPE.

For its part, the ANPE will have a mission to follow up on these commitments, with the aim of improving the quality of treatment of the used lubricants collected.

The signing of this agreement is part of the implementation of the project to combat the pollution generated by SOTULUB, the same source indicated.

Created in July 1979, SOTULUB is a public company whose mission includes collecting and regenerating used oils and producing and selling lubricating greases.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.