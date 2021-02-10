Tunisia Committed to Supporting Libyans in Process of Rebuilding Their Country -Jerandi

9 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi had a telephone conversation with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah who has just been elected Libyan Prime Minister, wishing him success in his new position.

The telephone conversation was an opportunity for the Minister of Foreign Affairs to reaffirm Tunisia's commitment to support the efforts of Libyans in their consensual political process, the establishment of their constitutional institutions and the reconstruction of their country.

For his part, the Libyan Prime Minister welcomed Tunisia's consistent stance on the Libyan issue and its unwavering support "for the peaceful and consensual political process as the only way out of the crisis in Libya".

He welcomed, in this vein, the positive and constructive role Tunisia has played in advancing reconciliation between the Libyan parties, by hosting the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, with the support of President Kaïs Saïed.

The Forum, held in Tunisia, was a fundamental element in the success of the Geneva Forum which led to the election of a new Libyan executive.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, last February 5, elected in Geneva, Switzerland, the list led by Mohammad Younes Menfi to the presidency of the Presidential Council, thus providing Libya with a new unified provisional executive, charged with overseeing the transition until the general elections on December 24.

The winning list received 39 votes out of 73. It is composed of : Mohammad Younes Menfi, President of the Presidency Council; Musa Al-Kouni and Abdullah Hussein al-Lafi, members of the Presidency Council; and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, Prime Minister-designate.

