Tunisia: Parliament Approves Extension of Military Aviation Deployment in Mali and Dispatch of Aviation Unit to Car

Tunis/Tunisia — Members of the House of People's Representatives (HPR), Tuesday, voted to extend the mission to deploy a military aviation unit in Mali and to send a helicopter unit to the Central African Republic (CAR) under United Nations' umbrella.

The first decision on the extension of the mission for the deployment of a military aviation unit to Mali was approved by 113 votes, while 1 MP voted against and 5 abstained.

This mission is part of the support provided to the multidimensional integrated United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

The second, on sending of a helicopter unit to the Central African Republic, received 110 votes in favour, 2 against and 4 abstentions.

This mission is being deployed in support of the multidimensional integrated United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

This unit is in charge of air intervention missions, armed air accompaniment, search and rescue.

It also ensures the security and escorting of movements, aerial reconnaissance and medical evacuation within the framework of missions assigned to MINUSCA.