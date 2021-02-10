Egypt: Minister of International Cooperation - House of Representatives Ratifies 5 Development Grants Worth $40 Million Promoting Egypt's National Development Agenda

H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, said that the House of Representatives approved 5 non-refundable grant agreements to the Ministry with multilateral and bilateral development partners, valued at $41 million to promote the National Development Agenda 2030, by implementing development projects in a number of sectors.

Al-Mashat clarified in a statement that the grants approved in the sectors of health, trade, investment, environment, women empowerment and transportation, showcase the keenness of the Ministry of International Cooperation in supporting the implementation of development projects in various sectors to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in coordination with multilateral and bilateral development partners, various government agencies, and the private sector.

The House of Representatives approved Presidential Decree No. 696 of 2020 in regards to the exchange of letters between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Government of Japan concerning a $9.5 million contribution to an economic and social development program.

They also approved the Presidential Decree No. 697 of 2020 regarding the approval of the fourth amendment to the aid grant agreement between Egypt and the United States of America on stimulating trade and investment in Egypt at a value of $26.5 million; and Resolution No. 723 of 2020 was condoned, it is regarding the cooperation agreements between Egypt, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the International Development Association worth $750 thousand through the multi-donor trust fund to support pollution management and environmental health to finance the "Sustainable Persistent Organic Pollutants Management Project" (POPs).

Presidential Decision No. 730 of 2020 was also approved regarding the exchange of letters between Egypt and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation in terms of providing a grant worth $242 thousand to finance the "Supporting Safe Work Spaces to Achieve Gender Equality in the Tourism Sector in Egypt" project. Moreover, the House of Representatives also approved Resolution No. 698 of 2020 for a grant agreement between Egypt and EBRD to modernize Cairo Metro Line 1 at a value of $3.6 million.

Al-Mashat explained that the Ministry is working to advance international partnerships and to continue promoting effective development cooperation through Economic Diplomacy and its three pillars: Multi-Stakeholder Platforms that liaise the development partners with the governmental entities across different sectors, the ODA SDG Mapping Framework to map the development projects to the 17 UN targets, and the Global Partnerships Narrative which puts "People at the Core, Projects in Action, and Purpose as the Driver".

In the plenary session of The House of Representatives, Al-Mashat presented the role of the Ministry of International Cooperation in implementing the "Government of Egypt Programme 18/2019 - 20/2021" and the effort made by the Ministry this past year in strengthening relations with multilateral and bilateral development partners, and in securing development funds in various sectors such as private sector and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

In 2020, the Ministry secured $9.8 billion in development financing; of which $6.7 billion were secured for financing sovereign projects making up for 67.7% of the portfolio total and the private sector with a value of $3.1 billion holding 32.3%. This reflects the government's commitment to strengthening the participation of the private sector in development efforts.

Ministry of International Cooperation