Egypt: Oil Minister Confers With Delegation of Amcham of Commerce On Investment Opportunities in Mining Sector

Minister of Oil and Mineral Wealth Tarek el Mullah conferred on Tuesday with delegation of the mining committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt on investment opportunities in the mining sector and ongoing measures to update the Egyptian mining sector with the aim of increasing the Gross National Product.

During the meeting, Mullah praised the formation of a specialized committee in mining to include a number of experts in the industry similar to the oil and gas committee of the AmCham, adding that coordination with a specialized committee has been crowned with several positive results as regards the American investments in the field of oil and gas, according to a statement by the Oil Ministry.

He also said that digital geological data will be available for investors as a means of attracting investments to this vital sector.

The minister also asserted that coordination with the AmCham mining committee will help in reviewing all available investment opportunities and could lure in major American mining companies to work in Egypt.

The AmCham members, on their part, said the recent development in the mining sector in Egypt has been notably clear especially after the excellent outcomes of the recent gold tender.

The delegation also said they aim at getting acquainted with the best international bidding in the field of mining to direct the major American companies for operating in the field, praising Egypt's recent minerals tender as an important step to achieve an added value of the mineral wealth in Egypt.