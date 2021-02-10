Liberia: Foreign Minister Impressed By Chinese - Aided Project At LBS

Following a guarded tour of ongoing works at the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) along with Chinese Ambassador Mr. Ren Yisheng, Liberia's Foreign Minister H.E. Dee - Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., said he is impressed by the progress being made on the project with support from the Chinese counterparts.

"I'm very much pleased with what we're seeing at LBS. There are things that I am seeing here that, though I have been coming here before, but as Minister of Foreign Affairs, this is my first visit," he said at the climax of the tour Tuesday, February 9, 2021 during an interview at the LBS Compound in Paynesville.

Through its partnership with the Government and People of the Republic of Liberia, the Chinese Government is helping the Liberian state broadcaster LBS with the construction of modern studios, some of which will be used for commercial purposes to free up airtime and development programs.

It added that Minister Kemayah and Ambassador Yisheng assessed a site designated inside LBS Compound where construction is to take place for a proposed two story building for the state broadcaster. According to Minister Kemayah, the Chinese are waiting for the design to be approved by the Liberian authorities to see how they can move ahead.

Minister Kemayah stressed that this is in line with H.E. President George Manneh Weah's vision to ensure that all Liberians and residents within the borders of the country have access to information and awareness on the development and activities in Liberia.

He extended thanks and appreciation to the LBS management headed by Director General Madam Estelle Liberty Kemoh and her deputy Madam Tetee Gebroe, among others, for their great work, commitment and dedication in running the affairs of the state broadcaster.

Minister Kemayah reaffirmed his commitment and support as it relates to his ongoing advocacy and lobby for support to the LBS.

The Liberian Foreign Minister also said the tour at the LBS is in line with his reform agenda at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, pursuant to the vision of H.E. President George Manneh Weah.

As the bridge between the international community and the Government and people of Liberia, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sees it fit to visit projects being undertaken by Liberia's friends and partners in the international community to see what they are doing, assess the level of progress made with respect to different projects and see the challenges.

Also speaking during the interview, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia H.E. Mr. Ren Yisheng thanked Minister Kemayah for the invitation to visit LBS, Liberia's Information Minister and Chairman of the Board of LBS Mr. Ledgerhood Rennie and the management team of LBS for the reception.

Highlighting the important role played by the media in disseminating information to the public about what is happening in Liberia and the world at large, Amb. Yisheng noted that the media play an important role in promoting economic development, cultural affairs and tourism, among others.

In order to deliver on all of these commitments, he stressed that the media need capacity and the resources, adding that China is very pleased to help with its partnership with the Liberian Government and LBS in making this to work.

Amb. Yisheng said he was very pleased to have the opportunity to see the progress made on the refurbishment of structures at LBS, adding that China will continue to support the Liberian government in boosting the capacity of the media sector, in particular, the LBS.

Madam Estelle Liberty Kemoh, Director General of LBS, thanked the Foreign Minister of Liberia H.E. Kemayah and Amb. Yisheng for the visit and committing more support to strengthen the state broadcaster LBS.

She pledged the commitment of her management team to do exactly what they have been given the opportunity to do to disseminate information to the public and continue to lead the broadcast sector in Liberia.

The statement concluded that Madam Kemoh also appreciated her former boss, now LBS Board Chair Minister Rennie, for continuously giving the LBS family a listening ear amidst his busy schedules.