Liberia: Monrovia Turns Into City of Lights

At long last, the city of Monrovia has been turned into a 'new city of lights'. This was made manifest last Friday by the president of Liberia, Dr. George M. Weah.

It was a scene of jubilation for several hours by residents and nonresidents around the Clara Town area; where the switch was turned on.

"For me, it is real development for us. For just three years this boy has been in office to bring street lights, is good for us. Some government stayed in the chair for 12 years and only told us, small light today and big light tomorrow. We never saw that big light until they left," Ma Annie, a resident of Clara Town told this reporter.

Another resident who danced for several minutes before the lights were turned on said; "I am dancing because my son na do it. Manneh na do it. All the big, big people who know the book in the past never do this one, but small boy like this na bring us light," Ma Edith said. She said, the work of president Weah was something that every good Liberian needed to commend.

Addressing guests and well-wishers, president Weah said, he was happy to turn on the street lights. "I am grateful to God for this project for me to chase away darkness."

"This is part of the government's major initiative to bring lights to the darkness that citizens have been experiencing for many years," he added.

He said his government would ensure that other parts of the country benefit from his developments. He however warned people who were removing parts of the poles to desist or they would face the full weight of the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the same day, the lighting of the city was done simultaneously by Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee from Central Monrovia area while Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph turned on the one from ELWA to Vamoma.

According to president Weah, Liberians have been living in darkness for many years and it was about time to see that he brought light to them. In that light, he said, light will help enhance the safety and security of the citizens especially at night while expressing delight over the project.

President Weah said the project represents a giant step and a major impact in terms of improving the quality of life for the people of Liberia.

He said, even though the project was inaugurated in 2020, it is important to secure the street lights

Speaking earlier, the Acting Public Works Madam Ruth Coker-Collins disclosed that the project cost over two million. She said they have that they have set up a surveillance and maintenance task force, that would be responsible for monitoring and supervising the poles.

Mrs. Coker-Collins pointed out that the first phase of the project was divided into three lots including: From ELWA to Vamoma while lot two from Vamoma to Broad Street and Ducor and From Johnson Street to Freeport comprise lot three respectively.