Liberia: Civil Society Groups Want Senator Varney Sherman Stripped From Influential Judiciary Committee's Chairmanship

Monrovia — Liberia's largest civil society platform, the National Civil Society Council of Liberia and the Liberia CSOs Anti-Corruption Coalition have petitioned the Liberian to remove Senator H. Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount County as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Cllr. Sherman, one of Liberia's renowned lawyer and politician continues to make the headlines for all the negative reasons since he was placed on economic sanction last December by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over his alleged involvement in a series of bribery and corruption related cases.

There have been a plethora of calls from a spectrum of the pubic for Senator Sherman to be completely extricated from the Liberian Senate's influential Judiciary Committee, with some even calling for his resignation.

At a joint press conference on Tuesday, the National Civil Society Council of Liberia and the Liberia CSOs Anti-Corruption Coalition called on the Plenary of the Liberian Senate, the highest decision making body of that august body to act now in order to avoid bringing the Upper House to public disrepute.

"The Liberia CSOs Anti-Corruption Coalition and the National Civil Society Council of Liberia believe that the US Department of Treasury's Sanction on the Liberian Senator has a strong moral and integrity implications and as such, the presence of Senator Sherman as Chairman of the Liberian Senate Judiciary Committee does not only undermine the credibility and integrity of the Senate Judiciary Committee but also has greatest propensity to bring the entire Liberian Senate to public disrepute," the CSOs said in a statement read by Madam Loretta Pope-Kai, Chairperson of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia.

On December 9, 2020, marking International Anti-Corruption Day, the United Sates Department of Treasury placed Senator Sherman on economic sanction for his alleged role in a thread of bribery and corruption related cases.

The Department of Treasury, in a statement said Sherman, a prominent lawyer, Liberian Senator, and Chair of the Liberian Senate Judiciary Committee, was hired by a British mining company in an effort to obtain one of Liberia's last remaining mining assets, the Wologizi iron ore concession. Sherman advised the company that, in order to obtain the contract, they first had to get Liberia's concessions law changed by bribing senior officials.

In what would later emerged as the infamous Sable Mining case. Sherman, in 2016, was indicted by the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf led government, along with several other government officials for their involvement in the US$950,000 bribery scheme.

Then in 2019, the presiding judge acquitted all individuals accused of being involved in the bribery scheme. The Treasury Department stated that Sherman offered bribes to multiple judges associated with his trial and had an undisclosed conflict of interest with the judge who ultimately returned a not guilty verdict in July 2019.