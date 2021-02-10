Nigeria: FCT Police Probe Location of Human Milk Factory With 115 Young Mothers

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has launched an investigation into the alleged existence of a human milk factory that also harbours 115 young mothers in the nation's capital.

It denied any rescue operation or arrest in connection with 115 young mothers involved in the human milk factory.

There has been an online report that breast milk of young, pregnant mothers in an undisclosed location in Abuja is used to produce cheese for online sale.

But the police command, in a statement, said it was soliciting information from the public on the existence of such a place.

"The FCT Police Command wishes to dissociate itself from the viral article trending in some sections of the social media suggesting that the command arrested or rescued 115 young mothers from a human milk factory.

"The command wishes to categorically state that there is no record of such incident or operation in the command."

The statement signed by the Spokesperson of the FCT Command and Deputy Supretentent of Police (DSP), Mr. Yusuf Mariam, said the command was "soliciting useful information from members of the public on the occurrence of the incident.

"While urging residents to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 regulations, the command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

"Report all suspicious movements within your vicinity, emergency or distress call these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

"To report the conduct of police officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352," Mariam said.