Liberia: Jackson Children Foundation Elects PTA Officials

The Jackson Children Foundation for Better Education (JCFFBE) situated in St. Kizito Community in Paynesville City has elected the school's Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Chairman and Co-Chairman respectively.

During the meeting on Sunday, 7 February Mr. Jayjay D. Musuh was elected as PTA Chairman with Madam Mary Tarwoe as a Co-chairperson.The election of the two individuals comes in the wake of the absence of thePTA, the umbrella organization that represents parents in the school.

Speaking during mass meeting of parents, guardians, and instructional staff of the institution, the new Principal of the institution Mr. Kelvin S. Dayneah said that he was satisfied that after years of absence of the PTA from the school, the institution was able to have one that will directly speak for parents and guardians.

He disclosed that now the J. C. F. F. B. C. has a leadership, the school will work with the PTA leaders on every issue confronting students to ensure their welfare is addressed.

According to Principal Dayneah, who represented the school's founder and proprietor Mr. James Jackson, the administration of the school will directly engage the PTA on all matters affecting the wellbeing of students in line with the Ministry of Education (MOE) guidelines concerning the operations of school PTAs in the country.

Dayneah informed parents that under his administration, the school has embarked on construction of modern latrines, digging of well, changing of school uniforms, placement of transparent (asbestos) zinc to provide light in various classrooms in the absence of electricity, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that to prevent students from leaving the school campus during recess, the administration has negotiated with four women to sell varieties of food that students can purchase daily, praising parents for their continued commitment to the school.

He disclosed that to ensure sound and quality education at the Jackson Children Foundation for Better Education, the school has hired services of highly qualified and trained instructional staff to provide instructional services to the institution.

He informed parents that the school has observed with seriousness the continuous latenessof some students which poses serious academic challenges to their children's education, urging them to ensure that students arrive on campus on time and are properly dressed, threatening three weeks' suspension for any student coming to school late.

Speaking on behalf of the Parents Teachers Association, Chairman-elect JayjayMusuh expressed gratitude to parents and the school administration for the confidence reposed in them, indicating that he and his colleague with the help of administration, would make the PTA number one in the St. Kizito Community.

Musuh agrees with the school principal, teachers and parents who recommended some forms of punishment for students such as cutting grass, sweeping the campus, and cleaning classrooms, etc.

At the same time, other parents at the meeting appealed to the school administration to avoid making students to pump tires which they said in most instances, affect the bones of students especially, kids.

He applauded the school administration for the new development on campus which he termed as fantastic and wonderful, assuring parents' continuous cooperation in enhancing the work of the institution and welfare of students.