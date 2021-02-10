Liberia: Inland Church School Honors First Principal

Inland Church Liberia Paynesville Omega branch has honored the church's school first Principal for his dedication and meaningful long-time financial contribution to both the Inland Church and the John B. Wahpoe Academy operated by the Church.

Pastor Josephus NuahGarsinee, the brain behind the establishment of the John B. Wahpoe Academy, was honored during an elaborate ceremony held at the church's edifice in Omega Community, Paynesville City, outside Monrovia, by the leadership of the Inland Church Liberia.

The church said it was pleased to honor Pastor Garsinee, who also served as the church's first Sunday School Superintendent; first Financial Secretary; since the establishment of the church in 1938.

Pastor Garsinee, who obtained a Bachelor degree in Christian Education from the Wesleyan Bible College, disclosed that following his graduation, he decided opening a school for the church.

According to him, prior to establishing the John B. Wahpoe Academy, a British cricketer Charles Thomas, based in the United States of America (USA) decided to established a mission in Africa with Liberia being one the focus countries for the work of the mission.

Cricketer Charles Thomas then sent the first eight missionaries to Liberia to plan the church in ensuring that the gospel of Jesus Christ was preached to Liberians at the time.

Pastor Garsinee confirmed that while leaving Liberia, the missionaries left a warning with their Liberian counterparts with the words: "We are not here and God will not hold us responsible for anything that will go wrong as it is Liberians who are the ones to take care of the church's establishment".

He added that following his graduation from Bible College, he decided to construct a school system in the Omega Community but most of the inhabitants he spoke with concerning the dream informed him that the Inland Church was associated with failure and that they do not believe it can ever succeed in such an endeavor.

He disclosed that realizing the warning left behind by the missionaries, the first thing he did was to open a school in the church's edifice in 2014, beginning with elementary to 7thgrade level with the hope that within a period of five years, the school would extend to 12th Grade.

By 2015, Pastor Garsinee said the government at the time had ordered all schools being operated in church buildings closed down or to construct a separate structure for academic purposes. He decided to approach the church on the prevailing situation coming from government but the church informed him that it did not have money.

According to him, he then contacted one Pastor Emmanuel Kimen who started supporting the John B. Wahpoe Academy and two years later, 2017-2020, Equip-Liberia, an international organization constructed the school infrastructural.

The honoree recalled that he began working with the school new Principal Mr. Alvin G. Isaac whose administration witnessed the passing of the first 14 candidates sent to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams followed by an additional 17 candidates but one , who also successfully passed the exams.

Meanwhile, through the administration of the school, a special program was introduced known as 'work for tuition' that saw three students benefiting. Also, there are other students who are benefiting from scholarships and others on teachers' wards, respectively.