Liberia: Inland Church School Honors First Principal

10 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

Inland Church Liberia Paynesville Omega branch has honored the church's school first Principal for his dedication and meaningful long-time financial contribution to both the Inland Church and the John B. Wahpoe Academy operated by the Church.

Pastor Josephus NuahGarsinee, the brain behind the establishment of the John B. Wahpoe Academy, was honored during an elaborate ceremony held at the church's edifice in Omega Community, Paynesville City, outside Monrovia, by the leadership of the Inland Church Liberia.

The church said it was pleased to honor Pastor Garsinee, who also served as the church's first Sunday School Superintendent; first Financial Secretary; since the establishment of the church in 1938.

Pastor Garsinee, who obtained a Bachelor degree in Christian Education from the Wesleyan Bible College, disclosed that following his graduation, he decided opening a school for the church.

According to him, prior to establishing the John B. Wahpoe Academy, a British cricketer Charles Thomas, based in the United States of America (USA) decided to established a mission in Africa with Liberia being one the focus countries for the work of the mission.

Cricketer Charles Thomas then sent the first eight missionaries to Liberia to plan the church in ensuring that the gospel of Jesus Christ was preached to Liberians at the time.

Pastor Garsinee confirmed that while leaving Liberia, the missionaries left a warning with their Liberian counterparts with the words: "We are not here and God will not hold us responsible for anything that will go wrong as it is Liberians who are the ones to take care of the church's establishment".

He added that following his graduation from Bible College, he decided to construct a school system in the Omega Community but most of the inhabitants he spoke with concerning the dream informed him that the Inland Church was associated with failure and that they do not believe it can ever succeed in such an endeavor.

He disclosed that realizing the warning left behind by the missionaries, the first thing he did was to open a school in the church's edifice in 2014, beginning with elementary to 7thgrade level with the hope that within a period of five years, the school would extend to 12th Grade.

By 2015, Pastor Garsinee said the government at the time had ordered all schools being operated in church buildings closed down or to construct a separate structure for academic purposes. He decided to approach the church on the prevailing situation coming from government but the church informed him that it did not have money.

According to him, he then contacted one Pastor Emmanuel Kimen who started supporting the John B. Wahpoe Academy and two years later, 2017-2020, Equip-Liberia, an international organization constructed the school infrastructural.

The honoree recalled that he began working with the school new Principal Mr. Alvin G. Isaac whose administration witnessed the passing of the first 14 candidates sent to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams followed by an additional 17 candidates but one , who also successfully passed the exams.

Meanwhile, through the administration of the school, a special program was introduced known as 'work for tuition' that saw three students benefiting. Also, there are other students who are benefiting from scholarships and others on teachers' wards, respectively.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.