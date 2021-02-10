Liberia: Senate Probes Missing Persons At St. Moses

-summons security apparatus

The plenary of the Liberian Senate has summoned the Ministry of Justice and the national security apparatus over three males who went missing last years after they were reportedly hired by the proprietor of the St. Moses Funeral Parlous along Somalia Drive.

The plenary of the Liberian Senate has invited the Ministry and the security apparatus to appear next Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Discussion over the situation which was brought on the Senate floor by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, has drawn the attention of the Liberian Senate.

In his deliberation, Senator Dillon said it has been about four months since those three boys got missing and there's no account whether they are dead or not.

"Moses was my boss man; I know him very well, I played on his band for funeral, wedding and other events. I have to close my eyes on this to seek the welfare of our Liberian citizens [who] no one knows their whereabouts", he said.

According to Dillon, since the boys went missing, Moses, who is person of interest in the matter walks about freely and moreover,the government still does business with him, carrying bodies of officials at his funeral home, something, he terms as insensitivity.

He noted that people get missing, women and girls get raped on a daily basis and there's no justice given to the families, recalling that families of the three missing boys who went at the funeral home to request for their children, were beaten up, brutalized and driven away by teargas.

Maryland county Senator J. Gleh-bo Brown said these allegations are grave and the matter needs to be handled properly, saying that Senator Dillon should make it as an official communication to plenary in order to enable the committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence to investigate the matter.

But Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence of Grand Bassa County rejected Senator Brown's input, noting that the issue was placed on the agenda as Any Other Business (AOB) in which senators had an opportunity to make necessary changes from the beginning but they accepted the agenda as official working tool of the Liberian Senate.However, she concurred that the security apparatus must appear before plenary next Tuesday.

The lone female senator added that whilst the security apparatus will appear on Tuesday, Senator Dillon should write an official communication and copies be distributed among all senators before Tuesday so they can abreast themselves of the issue and be prepared to question the authorities that are in charge.

Family members of the victims now feared dead besieged the funeral parlor last October, demanding that its proprietor, Mr. Moses Ahoussouhe, to produce their living bodies, but according to the police, they are already dead.

Spokesperson of the aggrieved party Lovettee Johnson said their friends and brothers in persons of Robert Blamo, Jr., 29, Siafa and Blama were all motorcycle technicians specialized in heavy duty motor bikes. She narrated the three men were working with Robert Blamo Sr., the father of one of the victims.

According to Lovettee, since Saturday, 15 October 2020 Mr. Ahoussouhe who popularly is called by the name of his funeral home St. Moses, allegedly called the father of the late Blamo, Jr., asking him to allow his son Blamo, Jr. to go to Bomi Hill at the Jungle James Diamond Creek to help fix his motorbike.

But while preparing for service on Sunday morning, Lovettee Johnson narrated further that they were surprised to receive a call, informing them that their children got drowned in the river and since then, their bodies are yet to be found.