Liberia: Rep. Duncan Donates 3 Buses to Students in Sinoe

As a means of fulfilling his 2017 campaign promises to the people of Sinoe County, electoral district#1Representative and Chairman of the Sinoe Legislative Caucus, Crayton O. Duncan has put to an end long distance trekking by students in Greenville City by donating three 72-seated buses for use of students.

Presenting the buses over the weekend, Rep. Duncan recalled during his days of schooling in Sinoe, when he walked many days which led him to missing important activities on campus, something, he says, could not make him punctual due to the distance he had to cover in order to reach on campus.

"I can recall during my studies the distance I had to travel to acquire education was long, and at such during the 2017 campaign I made a promise if elected to ease the transportation burden of students by providing buses that will take them to their various schools free", he said.

He added that in this 21st century, students should be pampered and given every necessary support and motivation to go to school, as done in the western world.

Residents of Greenville and its environs were filled with excitement and jubilation when they saw three 72-seated buses for the first time in history of the county; the buses bearing the colors of Sinoe's flag, and pictures of Rep. Duncan drove through the streets of the provincial capital as students jubilated, sang praises and thanked the lawmaker.

Upon touring the principle streets in Greenville with students jubilating in and around them, Duncan, also Chair on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives officially turned over the buses to the people of Sinoe at the historic, J. Dominic Bing City Hall in Greenville.

He informed the students to make use of bus stops constructed at principle points in Greenville and its environs to wait for the busesto transport them to school and home free of charge.

Meanwhile, theSinoe legislative caucus chair assured the students that he will ensure the buses are managed by paying drivers, conductors, and maintenance cost. He said the buses will be regularly serviced by himself, so no student should give a cent to anyone they meet on the bus in the name of contributing to servicing the buses.

He said the gesture is not about keeping himself perpetuallyin leadership but to do things that will show his legacies for generations after him to see and hear about his existence, noting that his efforts are to ensure that his colleagues (Lawmakers) change from depending on the people for survival to impacting lives of ordinary people

Receiving the buses, students, parents and school administrators of Sinoe lauded Rep. Duncan for the selfless services he continues to render the people of Sinoe. Terming the donation as very essential to the academic sojourn of children in the county, they said if the lawmaker decided to transition from Representative to Senator, they will ensure he's elected without campaigning because his works in just three years have proven beyond unreasonable doubt that he deserves long term leadership to enable him keep impacting their lives.