Liberia: PAPA's President-Elect Speaks On Pending Induction

The President-elect of the Paynesville Photographers Association (PAPA) Mr. Sampson B. Yeabah says preparations are ongoing for subsequent induction of officials elected at recently held elections. Making the disclosure to reporters in Paynesville City outside Monrovia, he said the elected officials will be inducted into office as soon as ongoing planning and implementation committee work is completed.

"The committee is doing her job and we are waiting on it to execute our induction into office to commence work based on the popular mandate of the membership of our unique organization that has the authority to ensure equal opportunity, capacity building, health care and welfare, for every member of PAPA", Mr. Yeabah said.

The PAPA President-elect is proprietor of the Modern Photo Studio situated in Paynesville Redlight.

Mr. Yeabah along with several others was recently elected by majority votes which witnessed the election of president, vice president, secretary general, treasure and chaplain.

The election of the new leadership brings to an end the leadership vacuum which long impeded the effective and efficient operations of the association with many photo analysts hoping for a better and brighter future for photographers in Paynesville City under Yeabah's leadership. In the immediate past, activities PAPA was implemented in close collaboration with the National Photographers Union of Liberia, the mother organization of photographers in Liberia.

Moreover, one thing that remains a serious challenge to the new administration is securing an office space in which officials of the association are to be situated to run their day-to-day activities.