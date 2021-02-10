Liberia: NEC Confirms CDC Fokos Victory

10 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) has confirmed and reaffirmed the Board's declaration of Mr. Frank SaahFoko as the winner of the 8 December 2021 electoral District Number 9, Montserrado County Representative By-Election. The unanimous ruling of the Board of NEC was read Tuesday, 9 February 2021 by Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah.

However, lawyers representing the Complainant Fubbi F. Henries of the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP, led by Cllr. MerfeeKanneh has accepted the ruling but announce an appeal to the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia.

In the ruling of the Board of NEC, read by Davidetta Browne Lansanahsaid the complaint of Appellant FubiHenries was based on inadmissible hearsay, and that the complaint by the CPP through it Secretary General Aloysius Toe, was not signed by him Toe but an unknown person.

The head of the Administrative hearing said the Board considers several factors whether the Appellant establish that irregularity or fraud occurred during the election and whether same was of a magnitude to change the outcome of the December 8, 2020 election.

Chairperson Browne Lansanah said the complainant FubbieHenries failed to establish that irregularity and fraud occurred during the Representative By-Election on December 8 and that such could change outcome of the election.

The Board cited several opinions from the Supreme Court including the case Sando Johnson versus NEC decided December 2005, Brumskine et al versus NEC decided 21 December 2017, and Fayd versus Dennie, 39 LLR 587, decided 1999.

