Liberia: 9th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Wants Justice Actors to Disengage From Undermining the Court System

10 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

The newly assigned judge at the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga, Bong County, Roland Dahn has called on Justice Actors in the County to disengage from acts that intend to undermine the justice system of the country.

Speaking during the opening of the February term of court on Monday in Gbarnga, Judge Dahn said equal justice can only be dispensed when those responsible are forging for impartiality.

"As a justice actor, it is always good to be fair to what you are doing because you have taken oaths to do it. This is what we call patriotism or love for Country. Let's put first the interest of the country and the benefit it brings to the justice system of our country instead of following little or nothing" he adds.

He pledged his commitment to the country's justice system; promising to ensure the dispensation of justice void of favor or bribery.

Judge Dahn said in collaboration with his colleagues; they will work diligently to adjudicate cases on the docket for the February term of court.

He disclosed that there are currently 105 cases on the docket maintaining that 39 of them are criminal cases, 48 civil and 18 sexual offense related cases currently on the file awaiting hearings.

"Before this term of court ends, I want to see that all of us can make significant progress in trying some of these cases that have stayed here for a long time. Let us work together for the betterment of our Country justice system.

The 9th judicial circuit Judge also warned Justice Actors to abstain from interference of cases thereby appealing to party litigants to work with their lawyers in speedily adjudicating some of the cases on the docket.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.