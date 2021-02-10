Rwanda: Update Covid-19 08 February 2021

One hundred, and seventy (170) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 3453 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases sixteen thousand, six hundred, and twenty-one (16621). To date, twelve thousand, six hundred, and twenty-nine (12629) patients have recovered, including two hundred, and eighty-seven (287) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is three thousand, seven hundred, and sixty-nine (3769) and two hundred, and twenty-three (223) deaths. The 3 new deaths are two female of 96 and 91 years, and a male of 47 years old in Kigali.

The new cases are in Kigali (47), Nyamagabe (14), Kirehe (12), Gatsibo (11), Ruhango (11), Kayonza (11) Karongi (9), Nyagatare (8), Gisagara (7), Kamonyi (7), Ngoma (6), Muhanga (5), Huye (5), Nyaruguru (4), Gakenke (3), Rusizi (3), Nyanza (3), Rubavu (2), Gicumbi (1), and Rwamagana (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free)

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.