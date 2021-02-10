Malawi: Mangulenje, 3 Others Fired At Malawi Empowerment Fund - Reports

10 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Four senior managers including chief executive officer Mervis Mangulenje have been fired at National Economic Empowerment Fund Limited (Neef) formerly Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medf), following a disciplinary hearing prompted by an audit that exposed alleged abuse.

An online platform Malawi Talk reported on Friday February 5 2021 that Mangulenje has been summarily dismissed alongside head of credit Edwin Visabwe, head of operations Alexon Mwakhula and head of finance Hilarious Nampota.

The Nation daily newspaper on Wednesday February 10 2021 in its report about the firing of the four, confirmed with Neef board chairman Cornelius Majawa who said the board made a decision after disciplinary hearing comprising some members of the audit team and staff from human resources which met on January 21 2021 and resolved to dismiss the four.

"The officers were all given letters of dismissal and, so far, only one of them has written us that the officer will be appealing the dismissal.

"According to our policy, the dismissed officers have up to Wednesday [today] to lodge an appeal," said Majawa in quotes reported by the newspaper.

The fired four had obtained an injunction at the High Court in Blantyre to stop the board from summoning them to the disciplinary hearing, but Neef vacated it in the High Court through the Attorney General's chamber.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

