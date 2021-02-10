Malawi: Assemblies of God Church Donates PPE's to Zomba Hospital

10 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

Assemblies of God Church in Zomba has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Zomba General Hospital.

Some of the items donated are buckets, hand sanitisers and hand washing soap worth over K200,000.

Speaking during the donation , Bishop MacDonald Chiudza Banda, head for the Zomba Assemblies of God (ZAG), said they made a donation to support government effort in ensuring that both medical attention seekers and health personnel's at the facility are Covid 19 free.

"We made this donation to ensure that health workers and others who visit the facility for medical attention are in a safe environment, free from Covid 19," he said.

Chiudza said they also noted with concern how health workers are overwhelmed with the pandemic and other diseases that they are still treating at the hospital.

In her remarks , Matron for Zomba Central Hospital Grace Chasweka commended the church for the donation, saying the items will indeed go a long way in meeting some of the challenges the hospital is already facing in as far as Corona virus is concerned.

She added that the items will be useful for both the health workers and patients the hospital is serving.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.