Nigeria: Sokoto Ejects 146 Illegal Occupants From Teachers' Quarters

10 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

The Sokoto State Government has commenced eviction of 146 persons who were illegally occupying quarters meant for teachers across 21 schools in the state.

The chairman of the committee set up to carry out the exercise, Bello Abdulkahi Sokoto, said people that would be ejected included those who had either retired from service or transferred their service to another organisation.

According to him, the affected people were given adequate notice to quit the houses.

Daily Trust learnt that some of the occupants were given between six months and one year quit notice. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Musa Gobir, explained that among those to be ejected were staff of the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service as the houses were meant for teachers alone.

"Henceforth, we will not tolerate illegal occupation of teachers' quarters. Many teachers are currently in rented places outside the school premises," he said.

Our reporter who visited Sani Dingyadi Unity School where the exercise was flagged off observed some of the victims removing their belongings from their respective quarters.

One of the victims told Daily Trust that they were served with several quit notices since last year. The victim, who is a retired policeman, said he occupied the house shortly after the retirement of his father who served in the school.

"After his retirement, he relocated to the city and asked me to come back to the house with my family," he said

Daily Trust gathered that his immediate neighbour who was also ejected was a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.