Nigeria: Sokoto Ejects 146 Illegal Occupants From Teachers' Quarters

The Sokoto State Government has commenced eviction of 146 persons who were illegally occupying quarters meant for teachers across 21 schools in the state.

The chairman of the committee set up to carry out the exercise, Bello Abdulkahi Sokoto, said people that would be ejected included those who had either retired from service or transferred their service to another organisation.

According to him, the affected people were given adequate notice to quit the houses.

Daily Trust learnt that some of the occupants were given between six months and one year quit notice. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Musa Gobir, explained that among those to be ejected were staff of the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service as the houses were meant for teachers alone.

"Henceforth, we will not tolerate illegal occupation of teachers' quarters. Many teachers are currently in rented places outside the school premises," he said.

Our reporter who visited Sani Dingyadi Unity School where the exercise was flagged off observed some of the victims removing their belongings from their respective quarters.

One of the victims told Daily Trust that they were served with several quit notices since last year. The victim, who is a retired policeman, said he occupied the house shortly after the retirement of his father who served in the school.

"After his retirement, he relocated to the city and asked me to come back to the house with my family," he said

Daily Trust gathered that his immediate neighbour who was also ejected was a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue.