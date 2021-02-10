Nigeria: Past Attempts to Create Polling Units Politicised, Misunderstood - INEC Chair

10 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that previous attempts at creating additional polling units (PUs) in the country failed because of challenges that include misunderstanding and politicisation.

Yakubu said this on Tuesday at the first quarterly consultative meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs) for the year 2021 held virtually, in Abuja.

"The commission has reviewed the previous efforts at expanding voter access to polling units in 2007, 2014 and just before the 2019 general elections and why they were unsuccessful. We came to the conclusion that our genuine intention may not have been properly communicated for input by Nigerians and therefore misunderstood and politicised," Yakubu said.

He said learning from experience; INEC has now decided to start early and to engage with Nigerians by consulting widely.

He said the commission has worked hard in the last two months and produced a discussion paper entitled 'The State of Voter Access to Polling Units in Nigeria'.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.