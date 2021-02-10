Nigeria: Fish Out Criminals Among You, Obaseki Tells Herders

9 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin City — The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has ordered Fulani herders in the State to fish out criminals among them in the interest of peace, even as he warned against politicising the farmers-herders crisis

He said this during a fact-finding tour to assess the security situation in Ovia South West Local Government of the State.

The Governor, who attributed the movement of nomadic herdsmen to climate change, appealed to Nigerians to seek ways to manage herders-farmers conflicts rather than politicising the crisis.

"We have had all sorts of anxieties and what I call speculations about herdsmen and farmers conflicts in the social media and the impending crisis that herdsmen been pushed up from neighbouring States into these areas are criminals.

"But, we have evidence of bandits and criminals who pretend to be herders that are involved in kidnappings and other crimes.

He said, "Though we have had a situation that resulted in conflict, our position is that we have to manage this crisis and not politicising the issue. We should all accept integration."

Responding, the leader of Fulani community in the area, Muhammadu Buhari, called for an investigation into alleged killings in the area even as he said they are providing a database for lawful herders as part of measures to check criminal elements.

On his part, the State Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr. Phillip Ogbadu, sued for peaceful co-existence in the area while urging herders to streamline their operations to avoid human rights abuses and destruction of economic crops.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.