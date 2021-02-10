Nigeria: Second Niger Bridge - Buhari Has Achieved 40 Percent Success, Says Onu

Abakaliki — The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr.Ogbonnaya Onu, said President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved 40 percent success in the construction of the ongoing second Niger bridge.

He noted that such were the exemplary of good leadership restoration by President Buhari's led administration 'which were found absent in previous governments.'

Onu made this known in an interview with Journalists on Tuesday at Obiozara ward polling unit in Ohanzara local government area of Ebonyi state.

He arrived the polling unit with his supporters at about 10:30 for the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) revalidation/registration membership exercise.

"Today, Buhari's government is working very hard to make sure that he kept to his promises made in 2015 general election.

"One of those promises in the South-East is the Second Niger bridge and it is a good example of such promises.

"Today, I'm happy to say that work at the bridge has reached 40 percent but that has been a project that previous administration has been on for decades", he explained.

The minister also said the missing values have been discussed by the founding fathers of the party.

"But what I really want Nigerians to know is that the founders of APC decided that a time has come for the political party that can get back certain values that were missing in our system.

'So example there was the need for Nigerians to start trusting their government because trusting is very important and you can trust you government when it is doing the things that is needed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Other administration made promises but failed but Buhari came, started it despite the fact that Mr. President came at the time when the economy is too bad. So it is a promise made and kept", he said.

'No crisis can consume APC'

He however stated that no crisis within the APC structure would consume the party owing to the fact that it has already established mechanism in resolving it's conflict.

"APC as a political party has the mechanism to resolve conflict. That is the strength of APC. Although in any human organizations like family, schools there must be little misunderstanding but that key thing is that APC has the mechanism of resolving the conflict", he noted.

The minister who also justified the reasons for the ongoing national wide revalidation/registration exercise of the party added that it would help in positioning APC in future elections.

"The party is growing and you know that APC was registered in 2013 and many people don't know that we are just barely 7 years old.

"So there is need to have the reviladation/registration of the party because many people have died and many have joined.

"So APC must know how many we are, where are the locations, what they expect from membership and it would give us idea in any election." he explained.