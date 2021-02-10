Zimbabwe: Sangoma Arrested Attempting to Sell U.S.$2,000 Python Skin

10 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

An unsuspecting traditional healer was recently arrested in a foiled bid to sell python skin valued at US$2 000 to Zimbabwe Parks Authority (ZimParks) rangers, who posed as potential buyers.

Matirikisi Dzomba (51) of Gweshe 2 village in Siakobvu was last week arraigned before Chinhoyi magistrate, Tendai Banda facing charges of contravening part of the Parks and Wildlife Act, related to the "possession of a python skin without a permit."

Dzomba pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to 26 March 2021 when the regional court, which has jurisdiction over such matters, is expected to hand down sentence.

The python skin, measuring 2,48 metres, is valued at US$2 000, according to police evaluators.

The state led by Tinoziva Chipupuri told the court that on 2 February 2021 at Gweshe 2 village under Chief Nebiri in Siakobvu, and at around 5:30 pm, ZimParks ranger Herbert Makiyi got a tip off the accused had a python skin at his homestead.

Makiyi teamed up with Tazvishaya Dhinhiwe whom he works with at the Mutasadonha National Park and approached Dzomba before misrepresenting they wanted to buy to python skin.

An unsuspecting Dzomba went into his house and emerged with a small sack containing the contraband, leading to his immediate arrest.

Illegal possession of endangered animal species or their trophies attracts a mandatory custodial nine-year jail term.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.