Botswana: Heavy Downpours Cripple Sefhophe

Sefhophe — Heavy downpours that hit Sefhophe over the weekend left some families homeless.

Kgosi Duduetsang Molokwane said most of the affected houses were the ones near Sefhophe river.

The village infrastructure such as roads and electricity poles were also affected, resulting in power interruption in some parts of the village while some roads were inaccessible.

The situation, she said, was exacerbated by the overflowing Sefhophe River, which spilled into nearby homesteads.

She said the water swept away some chickens, goats and donkeys as well as leaving some members of the community without food since their yards were submerged in water, but no lives were lost

One of the affected residents, Mr Ishmael Morebudi of Noel ward said his belongings were soaked in water including food.

He said it was his first time to experience such a disaster, adding that the village was hit by storm in 2000, 'but not of this magnitude.'

Mr Morebudi said some of his belongings such as his television set and radio were not functioning as a result of water.

Ms Keromeng Peo of Moshalapane ward said all her chickens were swept away by the storm.

She said her property was submerged in water, hence losing all her food items. Meanwhile assessment of the affected families by the Social and Community Development Officers is ongoing.

Source : BOPA