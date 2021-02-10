Liberia: Ellen Closes, Weah Opens

analysis

President George Manneh Weah has broken ground that will lead to the opening of Invincible Sports Park, a multi-purpose complex.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday in February 9, 2021 in Sinkor ,Airfield area.

He said the place was closed and not developed by his predecessor, madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, whose house is few meters away from the proposed park.

"For some reasons best known to my predecessor, Her Excellency Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of the Republic of Liberia, chose to shut this place down, thereby denying our people the simple pleasures of recreation and relaxation in the open air. Well, just as HER job is to CLOSE it, it is MY job to OPEN it," he said.

"We have come to break ground for the INVINCIBLE SPORTS PARK, a multi-purpose complex that will contain basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, walking trails, a children's playground, and an outdoor gym, together with adequate sanitary facilities. As a public park, it will be freely accessible and available to anyone and everyone who seeks to use it," he added.

The propose park is where several women gathered and prayed for peace during the country's years of war.

"You will also recall that this area has played another important and very meaningful role in our Nation's history, when it served for many years as the site where hundreds of Liberian women, wearing white, prayed for peace to return to our land. They were here as Prayer Warriors for our Nation, in the heat and in the rain, laying on the ground and sitting in the sand, with no shelter from the elements," he said.

He added; "and as we all now know, they were very successful. Their prayers were heard by the Almighty God, and their efforts were rewarded with a lasting and sustainable peace that we have enjoyed for almost two decades now."

So, he said: "In recognition, gratitude, and appreciation of their patriotic efforts, this Park will contain a special Prayer Ground area for them to pray, which will feature turf under their feet and shelter over their heads."

He said as a footballer, he could not see the area remain underdeveloped.

"Since no one cared to do anything about it after more than 30 years, it is MY job to FIX it. When she spoil it, I will FIX it."

"I therefore want you to know that I am developing this public park as my personal contribution to the people of this area. There will be other parks that will be built with public funds, but I feel a burning desire and sense of obligation to GIVE BACK to this community because of what this place has contributed to my success in the world of soccer," he added.