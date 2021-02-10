Egypt Reports 573 New Coronavirus Cases, 52 Fatalities

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday9/2/2021 that 573 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 170,780.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 52 coronavirus-linked deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 9,751 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 400 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, taking the total number of recovered cases so far to 133,098, the spokesman added.