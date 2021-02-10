Egypt Reports 573 New Coronavirus Cases, 52 Fatalities

10 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday9/2/2021 that 573 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 170,780.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 52 coronavirus-linked deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 9,751 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 400 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, taking the total number of recovered cases so far to 133,098, the spokesman added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.