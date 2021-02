Sisi: Hope Probe's arrival to Mars heralds scientific boom in Arab region

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi hailed the arrival of the UAE's Hope Probe to Mars on Tuesday9/2/2021.

On his social media pages, President Sisi called this an unprecedented step in scientific research, as it heralds a major scientific boom in the Arab region.

He greeted the UAE leadership and people for the successful scientific experience that aims to explore new horizons in space.