Zimbabwe: Zim Border Jumpers Busted With Illegal Firearm in SA

10 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

South Africa's organised crime unit, the Hawks, has arrested four Zimbabwean border jumpers in Giyani, Limpopo province for illegal possession of a firearm.

The quartet aged between 18 and 35 was picked up during a sting operation on Saturday while in possession of a 9mm Norinco pistol and travelling in two vehicles. Hawks' spokesperson for Limpopo province, Captain Matimba Maluleke said the four men have since appeared before a Giyani Magistrate Court. "The four accused persons who were arrested over the weekend for possession of unlicensed firearm and contravening the Immigration Act appeared in the Giyani Magistrate's Court today," he said.

"Daniel Dube (35) charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and contravening the Immigration Act was remanded in custody until February 17 for further investigation".

Capt Maluleke said another suspect, Jiros Dube (29) charged for contravening the Immigration Act was also remanded in custody until February 12 to allow the state to look for a Shona interpreter.

Others, Simon Dube (18) and Enoch Dube (25) were fined 1 000 rand and 1 500 rand respectively or alternatively six months imprisonment.

The official said the suspects were arrested following a tip off.

"Upon searching the vehicles, one firearm, a 9mm Norinco pistol with its serial number filed off and ammunition were found and seized," said Capt Maluleke. "During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the four suspects are undocumented foreign nationals."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.