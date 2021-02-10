Tanzania: Telecom Extends Free Calls to Customers

9 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TIGO Tanzania has unveiled a new service dubbed Amka na Tigo to reward customers free calls every day.

The Tigo Tanzania, Head of Marketing Services, William Mpinga, said, "We want to give back to all our customers at the beginning of the year as a reward for being part of our successes in 2020.

"We believe every customer is important to us and this offer signifies the fact that communications is essential service and we want to empower all our customers to make the right connections with friends, family and businesses very early in the day."

He said Amka na Tigo will empower all Tigo customers, since most people plan their day in the morning by talking to family, friends and business associates.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.