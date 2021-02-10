Tanzania: Telecom Extends Free Calls to Customers

TIGO Tanzania has unveiled a new service dubbed Amka na Tigo to reward customers free calls every day.

The Tigo Tanzania, Head of Marketing Services, William Mpinga, said, "We want to give back to all our customers at the beginning of the year as a reward for being part of our successes in 2020.

"We believe every customer is important to us and this offer signifies the fact that communications is essential service and we want to empower all our customers to make the right connections with friends, family and businesses very early in the day."

He said Amka na Tigo will empower all Tigo customers, since most people plan their day in the morning by talking to family, friends and business associates.