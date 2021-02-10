Tanzania: Airtel to Upgrade Its 4G Network Countrywide

AIRTEL Tanzania has announced the upgrade of its 4G network in the entire country in a bid to improve and provide efficient communication services.

The Airtel Tanzania Communications Director, Beatrice Singano said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday that with Airtel Supa-4G network customers will now receive quality service, faster downloads and 4G coverage across more than 500 towns in Tanzania.

"We have invested significantly to meet our commitment to deliver efficient mobile data and voice to our customers," she said.

The 4G services on dual bands of 700MHzz and 2100 MHz, will enable blazing fast speeds of above 40Mbps on Airtel's Supa-4G network delivering efficient digital services to customers.

Airtel's Supa-4G services will give boost to the local community and enable Tanzanian residents to enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, superfast downloads and uploads, high speeds internet browsing on Airtel's Supa-4G network.

Also, for customers to enjoy the highest internet speed of Supa-4G network they need to upgrade their SIM cards to 4G SIM.

Ms Singano said the customers can upgrade their SIM in just 5 minutes in any Airtel Shop and moreover, Airtel is even giving free 7GB worth to all customers still using 3G SIM Card to upgrade to 4G SIM Card.

To make access to 4G speeds easier for customers using 3G devises, Singano said that Airtel has come with Airtel 4G Internet MiFi devices with an aim of providing access of 4G speeds to every smart phone user.

From his side Airtel Data Manager Ezekiel Kahatano explained that the launch of Airtel '4G-Supa' Network and introducing affordable 4G offers is part of Airtel initiatives of improving communication services and promoting use of Airtel Blazing fast 4G network, as it comes with the latest technology aimed at easing communication service."