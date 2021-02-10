Tanzania: Airtel to Upgrade Its 4G Network Countrywide

9 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AIRTEL Tanzania has announced the upgrade of its 4G network in the entire country in a bid to improve and provide efficient communication services.

The Airtel Tanzania Communications Director, Beatrice Singano said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday that with Airtel Supa-4G network customers will now receive quality service, faster downloads and 4G coverage across more than 500 towns in Tanzania.

"We have invested significantly to meet our commitment to deliver efficient mobile data and voice to our customers," she said.

The 4G services on dual bands of 700MHzz and 2100 MHz, will enable blazing fast speeds of above 40Mbps on Airtel's Supa-4G network delivering efficient digital services to customers.

Airtel's Supa-4G services will give boost to the local community and enable Tanzanian residents to enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, superfast downloads and uploads, high speeds internet browsing on Airtel's Supa-4G network.

Also, for customers to enjoy the highest internet speed of Supa-4G network they need to upgrade their SIM cards to 4G SIM.

Ms Singano said the customers can upgrade their SIM in just 5 minutes in any Airtel Shop and moreover, Airtel is even giving free 7GB worth to all customers still using 3G SIM Card to upgrade to 4G SIM Card.

To make access to 4G speeds easier for customers using 3G devises, Singano said that Airtel has come with Airtel 4G Internet MiFi devices with an aim of providing access of 4G speeds to every smart phone user.

From his side Airtel Data Manager Ezekiel Kahatano explained that the launch of Airtel '4G-Supa' Network and introducing affordable 4G offers is part of Airtel initiatives of improving communication services and promoting use of Airtel Blazing fast 4G network, as it comes with the latest technology aimed at easing communication service."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.