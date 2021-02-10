Tanzania: Tasaf to Reach 7 Million Beneficiaries, Bunge Told

THE government is eyeing at registering a total of seven million beneficiaries from 1.4 households in the second stage of the implementation of the third phase of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf).

In the implementation, the government would also ensure beneficiaries from all councils are lined up in the digital database, to address the shortcomings that the Tasaf has been facing over the years.

Speaking in the Parliament on Tuesday, the Deputy Minister of State, President's Office, Public Services and Good Governance, Deo Ndejembi said the government is well determined to end double payment and misallocation of the money.

"The government is working to ensure all payments are made through mobile money transactions for which beneficiaries will be receiving the cash directly through their mobile phones," he told the house.

Responding to a supplementary question by Special Seats MP Neema Lugangira (CCM), who sought to get government commitment on registering all needy households to the Tasaf scheme, the deputy minister said so far Tasaf has added 39 councils in the database and the plan is to have all local government councils for proper implementation and execution of the scheme.

On her basic question, Ms Lugangira said there have been complaints from residents in Kagera Region that the scheme has been recruiting disqualified households, leaving behind qualified ones.

Responding, the deputy minister said so far, Tasaf has benefited a total of 1.1 million people who have their living standard uplifted under the scheme.

"In Kagera region, the scheme has registered a total of 68,915 beneficiaries who have been receiving subsidy in the past five years of its implementation," said the deputy minister.