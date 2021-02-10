Tanzania: Moshi Municipal Council Approves 53bn/ - Budget

THE Moshi Municipal Council (MMC) in Kilimanjaro Region has approved a 52.5bn/- budget that includes the government's subsidies and 6.46bn/-, which is expected to be accrued from the council's own sources.

Speaking during the council's meeting recently, which was meant to discuss the council's 2021/2022 budget, the MMC Mayor, Juma Raibu said 60 per cent of the approved budget would be used for development projects and 40 per cent for regular expenditures.

"The council will also allocate 10 per cent of its budget revenues as empowerment loans for the youth, people with disabilities and women as directed by the government, that every council should set aside funds and allocate them to vulnerable groups as interest-free loans", he said.

Mayor Raibu also urged the government through its relevant authorities to provide the MMC with the 1.3bn/- it asked for to be used for the ongoing construction of the new Moshi bus terminal at the Ngangamfumuni ward, within the municipal.

He also proposed to the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) to think of splitting the agency's programme by constructing two kilometres of road on tarmac level in each of the 21 MMC wards, so that every ward would get the services equally.

"I propose that you use the funds to construct two kilometres of road in every ward in every budget, whereby by doing so it will come a time that all roads are paved on the same given time instead of serving only one ward while others wait for their turn," he advised.

Earlier, the Moshi District Tarura Manager, Eng James Mnene, told the council meeting that during the 2021/22 financial year, the institution had set aside more than 166m/- to be used for routine maintenance of 60.01 km of roads which are of tarmac level within Moshi municipality.