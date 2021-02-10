Tanzania: Mwinyi Firm on Graft War

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has enumerated ten areas of success during his first 100 days of presidency, vowing to intensify his crusade against corruption, theft and embezzlement of public resources.

President Mwinyi pledged to remain firm against deceitful public servants, charging that all stolen money from the government will finally be returned.

He revealed that some people have already started surrendering the money to Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (ZAECA)).

"Take my words; all the stolen money will be returned," President Mwinyi told a press conference at the State House here last evening, adding: "We may opt to excuse those returning the money from prosecution but they have to quit public service because they are thieves."

He promised to nullify ownerships on all plots, which were fraudulently acquired and fairly reallocate them to the deserved Islanders.

"I'm aware that during the campaign, some people were busy looting land, all these plots will have their title deeds quashed." Dr Mwinyi highlighted the Government of National Unity (GNU) as one of his greatest achievement.

"Thanks to the reconciliation of our political differences, Zanzibar is calm and all Zanzibaris are united...they are all yearning for social and economic development," he said.

Other achievements include formation of the government, especially the appointment of ministers, permanent secretaries, regional commissioners and district commissioners.

"We still have some few slots to fill but we are almost done with the govern ment formation," he said.

The eighth phase government has signed two ambitious deals with foreign investors to spearhead the blue economy, which President Mwinyi has vowed to pursue for the country's economic transformation.

The Isles leader further made reference to infrastructure development; stakeholders' meetings; accountability in public service; good governance; cooperation with the private sector and the fight against sexual abuses as areas that his administration has scored high in the first 100 days.

Dr Mwinyi's new government has instituted sweeping disciplinary measures, including dismissals and suspensions against public officers alleged to have abused offices or embezzled public resources.

"We have so far suspended over 80 senior government officers, pending investigations over their alleged misconducts," said Dr Mwinyi, adding: "The war against corruption and theft is continuous as long as I am in the office."

Citing improved revenue collections, Dr Mwinyi said the government, through Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB), collected 101bn/- in December, 2020, an increase of over 80 per cent from the 55bn/- collected in October 2020.

Fielding questions from editors and journalists soon after presenting a summary of his 100 days in the country's top office, Dr Mwinyi said although he doesn't expect to "exhume graves," there are many cases under ZAECA and various courts in the country that the government will ensure they are pursued to their fair conclusion.

He pleaded with all Zanzibaris to support the government initiatives on development and the fight against corruption, saying: "If we remain united and work hard, the future is bright for all of us."

Zanzibar has not been the same, at least within the 100 days, which President Mwinyi has spent in the Vuga-based State House.

Zanzibaris have in the 100-day period witnessed President Mwinyi's firm commitment to unite the Islanders and promote peace and tranquility, as well as instill discipline and accountability in public services.

Majority Islanders have positively embraced their leader and are nursing great hopes on the country's future.

"Should Dr Mwinyi maintain the speed he has demonstrated in these few days, the future for Zanzibaris is bright," says Maulid Ahmed Salum, a fish dealer at Darajani market.