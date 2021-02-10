Tanzania: Invent New Revenue Sources, MPs Urge

Dodoma — MEMBERS of Parliament have challenged the government to create new streams of revenue including, surveying all the land in the country in a bid to influence construction of industries that would add value to the raw materials available in the country.

This would also play part in fostering the determination of creating eight million new employments as per the priorities in the government's third five year national development plan slated for 2021/22 to 2025/26 and priorities set in the propos als for the roadmap of the national development plan for the year 2021/2022.

The MPs made the call as they were debating the government's priorities and plans for the coming financial year as tabled on Monday in the Parliament by the Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Dr Mwigulu Nchemba on behalf of the Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Phillip Mpango.

The lawmakers commended the government for coming up with priorities that have aimed at enhancing the national economy, together with lifting up the livelihood of individuals.

They spoke volume on the need for the government to come up with a plan that would encourage innovation and creativity among Tanzanians and more so, enable them to venture in self-employment, instead of waiting for white collar jobs.

Their views were supported by the Speaker of the Parliament Mr Job Ndugai, who suggested the need for graduates to focus on production activities as opposed to keep waiting for formal employment.

The speaker noted that given the fact that the country's economy is dominated by those with low level education as they are the ones who have ventured in farming activities especially in the production of cotton, cashew nuts, as well as livestock keeping.

"This plan provides us with the platform for giving out our suggestions to help the government implement its strategies in propelling development," Mr Ndugai said.

The speaker was of the view that President John Magufuli is working hard to the greater interest of the country but there are few in the government who are still not working in his pace.

Debating on the government's plan, Mlimba MP, Godwin Kunambi (CCM) commended the president for major investment in the strategic development projects such as Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Julius Nyerere Hydroelectricity Power Project (JNHPP) along the Rufiji River in the border of Morogoro and Coast Regions.

Mr Kunambi noted that the implementation of the plans would help the country realise its national development plans, and that have targeted at lifting up the country's economy.

According to him, most of the land in the country is yet to be surveyed, a move that denies government revenue and prevents massive investment.

Supported by other MPs, Mr Kunambi said the land sector hasn't been utilised well in contributing to national development.

"For example being the Executive Director for Dodoma City, in the last three years I surveyed 2,000 plots without involvement of the central government. If this was to be done across the country then we would have made a crucial step," he noted.

"The country has a total of 185 councils, we can even survey 50 of them, it is crucial to have the surveyed plots since people can use their land in securing loans for their business as the government will expand a scope of collecting tax and improve social service delivery," he said.

Mr Kunambi said the country still has work to do in the agriculture sector since it's a backbone of the economy.

"The sector has employed a number of Tanzanians, contributing 27 per cent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," he said.

Since Tanzania has enough fertile land that is suitable for growing the number of food and cash crops, the lawmaker said it's a high time for the country to put more emphasis on commercialising the sector.

"Tanzania has to make better use of the international market where most developed countries like Japan buys food crops from Africa, let's do the needful," he suggested.

For his part, Geita Rural MP, Joseph Musukuma said it's high time for the government to keep considering welfare of the low educated class as they have constructive ideas.

He said the government plans should take into account the real situation in the country as more businesses are shrinking and that there is a need for immediate intervention.

Musoma Rural legislator Prof Sospeter Muhongo (CCM) apart from commending the priorities said the country should focus more on attracting investments in the energy and agricultural sectors.

"We can focus on cultivation of rice, maize, cassava and others that are of high demand, moreover the energy sector has a great role in pushing forward the national agenda," he said.