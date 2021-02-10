Liberia: Ministry of Lands and Mines Concludes Technical Visit to Arcelormittal Liberia

Buchanan — Liberia's Ministry of Lands and Mines has concluded a two-day technical visit to the ArcelorMittal Liberia Concession in Yekepa and Buchanan with a strong indication that the operational, technical, and administrative prerequisites for the company to advance into the next phase of its mining operations are well on course. A number of very positive observations were made, with some issues also identified as being areas that can be improved upon.

Headed by Honourable Emmanuel O. Sherman, Deputy Minister for Operations, others on the technical visit were Rexford C. Sartuh, Assistant Minister for Mineral Exploration and Environmental Research, Fahnset Mulbah, Director of Concession, Samuel T.K. Wilson, Director of Mines, Joshua Arku, Inspector General of Mines, and Ernest M. Manseah, Director of Liberian Geological Survey.

In Yekepa, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Johannes Heystek, reported to the technical team on the company's mining operations and provided safe access and support for their visit to various sites on the mines as well as facilities operated by the company.

Areas visited in Yekepa by Deputy Minister Sherman and his technical team included the Gangra and Tokadeh Mines, the ore crushing plant, the state-of-the-art Vocational Training Center (VTC), the ArcelorMittal Liberia Schools, the company's hospital, and the Maintenance workshop.

Deputy Minister Sherman praised the very high quality of training being offered at the VTC and recognized the positive livelihood programs and environmental actions being supported by ArcelorMittal Liberia. He also stressed the need for improvements in some other areas.

"I am impressed with the Vocational Training Center (VTC). In terms of human resource development, I think the VTC is doing extremely well... ... same with the Environmental Department, they are really doing a great job. In terms of the company's schools, the elementary division is doing well, but the high school needs improvement. Regarding the hospital, the company has brought some new equipment and progressing with renovations, but I would like to see this work fast tracked."

The second leg of the visit took the Lands & Mines Ministry's technical team to Buchanan where they were received by Scott Lowe, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Liberia.

In the introductory meeting, CEO Lowe said it was a great honour to welcome Deputy Minister Sherman and his team and stressed that ArcelorMittal Liberia was proud to be operating in Liberia for the last fifteen years.

"Even more importantly, we have plans to continue growing as company, and we recognize the responsibility we have to stakeholders... our employees, surrounding communities, and the Government of Liberia (GOL)," explained CEO Lowe.