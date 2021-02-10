Liberia: Multi-Purpose New Invisible Sports Park to Be Constructed in the Airfield Community

Monrovia — Youth and Sports Minister E. Zeogar Wilson along with President George Weah, the chief patron of sports, have broken grounds for the construction of a new sports park dubbed Invisible Sports Park near the James Payne Spriggs Field, Airfield Community.

The multipurpose park, according to the Minister, will comprise a football pitch, tracks, volley and tennis ball courts.

Min. Zeogar emphasized that the park will provide the opportunity for Liberian athletes to develop their talents.

"This is the kind of transformational leadership, that Liberia has longed for," Wilson stressed.

He further disclosed during the groundbreaking event held on Tuesday that the construction of Invisible Sports Park will also provide opportunities for T-VET graduates to gain short-term employment during the construction. The Airfield Community residents would also benefit short-term employment as casual workers.

"Today, we gathered here at the Airfield practice ground for a historic groundbreaking ceremony. The site used to be the practice ground of one of Liberian's traditional sports rivals, Invisible Eleven. This soccer pitch has produced many of Liberian legends to include, President Weah, Frank Jericho Nagbe, Amadou Sarnoh, Robert Clarke, Joe Nagbe and Jonathan B. Sogbie, among others.

At the same time, Minister Wilson called on residents of the Airfield Community to take ownership of the facility by safeguarding it from destruction and looters.

"The sense of ownership must take precedence. You must protect this facility from any destructive acts. You own this and have a responsibility to ensure its security is guaranteed," Minister Wilson said.

The project is expected to be completed in four months.

Minister Wilson also stated that the project is a manifestation of President Weah's commitment to ensuring the development of sports in the country.

Meanwhile, Weah in his brief remark said the facility will be free to anyone seeking to use it.

President Weah recalled that the pitch in its bare state has often been used for many recreational purposes.

He has promised to add another structure to the Invisible Sports Park, which would be used by the women group who often pray for peace for the country on the field.

"Their prayers were heard by the almighty God, and we are now enjoying the peace that they prayed for, over a decade. In recognition of their efforts, this park will contain a special prayer ground," President Weah stressed.

"Since no one care to do this over 30 years it is my job to do it," he said.

He stated that the construction of the Invisible Sports Park is his personal contribution to residents of the Airfield Community.