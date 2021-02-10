Liberia: France Assures Liberia's Ministry of Defense of Cooperation in the Security Sector

10 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Barclay Training Center, Monrovia - Liberian Defense boss, Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn, Jr., (Rtd.),has called for reinforced relationship between the French Defense Sector and its Liberian counterpart.

He said despite cordial working relationship between the two sectors, it will be more beneficiary to the Liberian Defense Sector, if the two sectors can reinforce existing relationship to enable them deal with emerging threats, such as piracy and terrorism.

Minister Ziankahn assured the French delegation of Liberia's commitment in working along with the Government of France and learning from its maritime expertise that continues to benefit both Liberian Coast Guard and staffs of the Ministry of National Defense.

Minister Ziankahn lauded the Government of France for its valuable services being rendered to the Liberian Government, most especially, the training of personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and the Ministry of National Defense by extension.

He lauded the French Defense Sector for their participation in the AFL pre-deployment trainings for peacekeeping operations in Mali, stressing that it has benefited the AFL in more ways such as lessening the fatality rate of Liberian troops deployed in Mali.

