Liberia: India Retires 'Jetty' From Diplomatic Service in Liberia

Monrovia — After more than two decades of diplomatic services and humanitarian works, the Government of India, through its Embassy in La Cote D'Ivoire, has withdrawn Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, as its Honorary Consul General to Liberia.

Mr. Sachdeva, who is commonly known as "Jeety" in Liberia, was appointed Honorary Consul General of Indian to Liberia in 1998.

He is also the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the Jeety Trading Corporation-a premier dealer of building and household materials in the country.

In a letter dated February 5, 2021 and addressed to Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee Maxwell Kemayah, a copy which is in the possession of Frontpage Africa, the Indian government also withdraw the Letter of Commission appointing Mr. Sachdeva as Honorary Consul with immediate effect.

The Indian government, through its Embassy in La Cote D'Ivoire pointed out that Mr. Sachdeva will "cease to function as Honorary Consul General of India with immediate effect".

"The Embassy of India in Abidjan has further honour to express to express the Government of India's sincere appreciation to the Government of Liberia for all the cooperation extended to Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva while serving as Honorary Consul General of Indian to Liberia".

Seeking Embassy formation

For sometimes now, the Government of India has been reportedly expressing interest in establishing its Embassy in Liberia to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations between the two countries and peoples.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lack of an Indian Embassy in Liberia compels Liberians and others planning to make a trip to India to wait for several days before acquiring their visas from La Cote D'Ivoire.

But in the communication, the Indian government requested the Liberian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "expedite the necessary clearance for establishing the Embassy of India to Liberia".

The Indian government also wants the Liberian government, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to also fast-track the "Agreement" of its designated Ambassador to Liberia, which has already been forwarded for necessary clearance.

Recall in humanitarian works

Though the Indian government did not state reason (s) for recalling Mr. Sachdeva as its Honorary Consul General to Liberia, the action has been taken at a time "Jeety" is making many impactful contributions in the lives of thousands of Liberians, especially the less fortunate and vulnerable citizens.

Through the launch of his hot cooked meal program several years ago, Mr. Sachdeva has been providing feeding and drinks to citizens, including mentally derailed, old folks, vulnerable youths commonly known as "zogos" in Liberia, convicts and prisoners at the Monrovia Central Prison, among others.