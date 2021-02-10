Liberia: FLY And LINSU Launch National Youth & Students Monitoring Taskforce

10 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Julius Konton

Monrovia — Two youth and students advocacy groups, The Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) and the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU) Tuesday launched the National Youth and Students Taskforce with a call from the population to support their quest for genuine advocacy.

The aim of the Taskforce, among other things, is to elevate the issues on budget tracking, with key focus on education, security, justice, and the rule of law.

It is also expected to help shine light on the challenges faced by these sectors and how Government of Liberia funding to the sectors is spent in line with the budget law.

As part of the initiative, the two bodies are also expected to begin a nationwide monitoring and budget tracking of key sectors including; health, education and the rule of law.

The initiative, the heads for the two groups Amos Williams (FLY) and Mohammed Kamara(LINSU) stated, would focus on tracking and monitoring government support through the national fiscal envelope to the targeted sectors and identify challenges faced the Education, Health, Security and Justice sectors.

The youth and students umbrella body stressed that they will endeavor to foster genuine advocacy hereby aimed at digging into impacts of the deliverables of the Government of Liberia's National Budgetary Allocation on the livelihood of the common people.

The four sectors, according to the youth and student leaders, are key to the growth and development of the Country as such proper monitoring and tracking of their respective activities are cardinal to the enhancement of their work for the betterment of the entire Country.

Meanwhile, the intense nationwide youth and students tour which is expected to begin On February 15, 2021, is under the theme: Advocacy through monitoring.

