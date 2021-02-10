Liberia: Yayeh Initiative Launches Spelling Bee

Former Miss AMEU Yayesorie Jalloh is Hosting A Spelling Competition For High Schools around Montserrado

The Yeyeh Initiative is co-operating with the Ministry of Education and other partners to present the National Back to School Spelling-Bee Competition which begins from March 26-27 2021.

According to a release issued by the organization in Monrovia recently, the competition will bring together 300 students from 150 High schools across Montserrado to vie intellectually under the theme "Spell to secure a future life".

The primary rounds of the competition are conducted at the Paynesville Town Hall and the grand finale at the Monrovia City Hall theatre. And winners of the Spelling Bee will walk away with awesome prizes and benefits such as cash benefits, books, pens, computers, one-year local scholarships as well as a full international undergraduates program for the first winner.

The release quotes organizers as saying that at the end of the challenge, the third winner will walk away with computers, books, and pens pulse cash. The second winner will also receive computers, books, and pens plus cash as well and the first winner will walk away with cash benefits, computers, books, and pens. Not only will the winner be awarded prizes but also an international scholarship available for the winners based on their eligibility.

The preliminary rounds of the competition will be conducted at the Paynesville City Hall while the Grand finale will be at the Monrovia City Hall Theatre on the 26 & 27 March 2021.

The release also quotes the executive Director of Yayah Initiative Amb. Yayehsorie Jalloh said that the designed Spelling Bee competition is to develop children's confidence, presentation, and cognitive skills positively sharpening their attitudes for life as enabling them to attain education, and they are open to partnership and sponsors as well.