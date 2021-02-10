Liberia: Foreign Minister Impressed By Chinese - Aided Project At Liberia Broadcasting Service

10 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Paynesville — Following a guarded tour of ongoing works at the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) along with Chinese Ambassador Mr. Ren Yisheng, Liberia's Foreign Minister H.E. Dee - Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., said he is very much impressed by the progress being made on the project with support from the Chinese counterparts.

"I'm very much pleased with what we're seeing at LBS. There are things that I am seeing here that, though I have been coming here before, but as Minister of Foreign Affairs, this is my first visit," he said at the climax of the tour Tuesday, February 9, 2021 during an interview at the LBS Compound in Paynesville.

Through its partnership with the Government and People of the Republic of Liberia, the Chinese Government is helping the Liberian state broadcaster LBS with the construction of modern studios, some of which will be used for commercial purposes to free up airtime and development programs.

Additionally, Minister Kemayah and Ambassador Yisheng assessed a site designated inside LBS Compound where construction is to take place for a proposed two storey building for the state broadcaster. According to Minister Kemayah, the Chinese are waiting for the design to be approved by the Liberian authorities to see how they can move ahead.

Minister Kemayah stressed that this is in line with H.E. President George Manneh Weah's vision to ensure that all Liberians and residents within the borders of the country have access to information and awareness on the development and activities in Liberia.

He extended thanks and appreciation to the LBS management headed by Director General Madam Estelle Liberty Kemoh and her deputy Madam Tetee Gebroe, among others, for their great work, commitment and dedication in running the affairs of the state broadcaster.

Minister Kemayah reaffirmed his commitment and support as it relates to his ongoing advocacy and lobby for support to the LBS.

The Liberian Foreign Minister also said the tour at the LBS is in line with his reform agenda at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, pursuant to the vision of H.E. President George Manneh Weah.

