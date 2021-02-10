Liberia: Elections Commission Board of Commissioners Reaffirms Frank Foko's Victory in District 9 By-Election

10 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) has reaffirmed Mr. Frank Saah Foko as the winner of the December 2021 electoral District 9, Montserrado County Representative by-election.

The unanimous ruling of the Board of NEC was read on Tuesday by Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah.

However, lawyers representing the Complainant Fubi F. Henries of the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP, led by Cllr. Merfee Kanneh has accepted the ruling but announce an appeal to the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.