Liberia: Elections Commission Board of Commissioners Reaffirms Frank Foko's Victory in District 9 By-Election

Monrovia — The Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) has reaffirmed Mr. Frank Saah Foko as the winner of the December 2021 electoral District 9, Montserrado County Representative by-election.

The unanimous ruling of the Board of NEC was read on Tuesday by Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah.

However, lawyers representing the Complainant Fubi F. Henries of the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP, led by Cllr. Merfee Kanneh has accepted the ruling but announce an appeal to the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia.