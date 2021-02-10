Kenya Part of New Global Deal to Save Animals, Plants

10 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Mburu

Kenya has joined more than 50 other countries across six continents in a programme for environmental conservation.

The plan is to protect at least 30 per cent of the planet to prevent massive extinction of animals and plants.

The 10-year global plan, dubbed the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People, aims at securing an agreement to protect 30 per cent of land and oceans across the globe by 2030 (known as the "30x30 target"), during the 15th Convention on Biological Diversity Conference of Parties, to be held in China this year.

The deal was officially launched on January 11 at an event hosted by France President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, at the One Planet Summit for Biodiversity.

The participating countries harbour 28 per cent of the global terrestrial biodiversity, a quarter of the world's terrestrial carbon stores (biomass and soil), and 28 per cent of ocean biodiversity priority areas.

650,000 jobs

Their aim is to champion a deal to halt accelerating loss of species and protect ecosystems that are vital to human health and economic security, as they term 2021 "an urgent year for action on biodiversity and the climate".

"Evidence shows the ongoing and rapid loss of natural areas across the world poses a grave threat to the health and security of all living things. Scientists have documented that humans have severely altered 66 per cent of our ocean and 75 per cent of our land areas," said a statement issued during the launch.

Currently, an estimated 15 per cent of the world's land and seven per cent of the ocean are protected.

The countries also cited a 2019 IPBES' Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services that warned about one million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction, in a matter of decades.

But efforts to protect 30 per cent of the planet, the countries now believe, will have a great global economic impact in the future, creating up to 650,000 jobs.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.