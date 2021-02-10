Zimbabwe: Rwandaair Suspends Regional Flights

9 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Rwanda flag carrier airline RwandAir yesterday announced the suspension of flights on its southern Africa routes due to concerns on Covid-19 variants prevalent throughout the region.

In a statement, the airline said the suspension was effective from 8 February 2021.

"In view of the global concerns on Covid variants prevalent throughout southern Africa, RwandaAir announces the suspension of its flights to Johannesburg, Capetown, Lusaka and Harare, effective 8 February 2021.

Scheduled flights will resume as soon as there is more clarity on the situation. Affected customers can re-book and fly at a later date at no additional cost -- or request a refund," it said.

In a related matter, Emirates also suspended flights to Lusaka and Harare "due to operational reasons".

"Emirates flights to/from Harare, a linked service with Lusaka, will temporarily be suspended from 13 February to 28 February 2021 due to operational reasons," the airline said.

"Flights to/from Lusaka will continue to operate as four weekly services. Customers holding tickets with final destination Harare will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it added.-- New Ziana.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

