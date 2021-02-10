Zimbabwe: Man in Court for Stealing NRZ Property

9 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Court Correspondent

A 41-year-old Harare man yesterday appeared in court after being found in possession of a piece of rail channel iron worth US$14 400, belonging to the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

He kept the channel iron at his factory shop.

Maxwell Dzawanda of Zone 5 Hopely Farm appeared before Harare Provincial Magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuwriro on charges of contravening the National Railways Act.

He was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

The court heard that on February 6 police detectives received information to the effect that Dzawanda was in possession of National Railways of Zimbabwe property at his place of residence.

It is alleged that the detectives teamed up with an NRZ loss control official and proceeded to Dzawanda's place of residence and found him opening his carpentry shop. The court heard that the detectives informed Dzawanda of the purpose of their visit.

It is the State's case that Dzawanda showed the detectives the piece of rail, which was positively identified by its officials from the loss control department.

It is alleged that the rail was placed on three boulders under the carpentry shop verandah and was inscribed Dzawanda's cellphone number.

