Zimbabwe: Chinhoi Tops Regional Contingent On Safari Tour

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN golfer, Robson Chinhoi, ended his outing on the Safari Tour tournament as the highest-ranked regional player after he shot the lowest score of the week.

Chinoi shot a four-under par 67, taking his total to four-over 288.

He finished tied in fifth place, alongside Muthaiga's Geoffrey Makokha.

Chinhoi and Nigerian golfer, Andrew Odoh, are the two regional players who will play at the Kenya Open, having qualified through the Safari Tour.

Two other regional players, Toto Thimba and Jayden Schaper from South Africa, have been invited to play at the tournament.Chinhoi will join eight Kenyan players, who have qualified to play at this year's Kenya Open.

Dismas Indiza, who finished the season as the overall leader of the Road to Kenya Open Rankings, Simon Ngige, Greg Snow, Erik Ooko, David Wakhu, C.J. Wangai, Riz Charania and Jastas Madoya complete the list of Kenyans to play at the Kenya Open.

Season Three of the Safari Tour resumes in May this year with an increased number of tournaments across four East African countries -- Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The latest event, which finished on Sunday, was won by Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow, who shot an impressive round of 68, on the last day of the final leg of the 2019/2020 season of the Safari Golf Tour Series at the Karen Country Club.

He won the tourney with a total score of four-under par 280.

He started off the final round with a bogey at the par-four first before holing consecutive birdies at the par-three second, the par-four third and the par-three fourth holes.

Another birdie arrived at the par-five sixth to card a front nine score of 32.

On the back nine, he got off to a birdie on the 10th and followed it up with another at the 12th before holing yet another birdie at the 14th to go six-under par for the day.

He, however, shot a double bogey at par-four 15th and another at the par-four 18th to card a back nine total of 36.

With the Karen win, the Johnnie Walker-sponsored Snow banked KShs 450,000 and took his wins for the season to five -- the most by anybody on the calendar.

At the same time, Thika Golf Club's Simon Ngige shot an impressive round of two-under par 69 to take his total for the tournament to one-over par 285; seeing him clinch second place and banking KShs 300,000.