Zimbabwe: Living Ball Donates to ZRU

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union, and the Cheetahs technical team, have received 15 rugby balls from Living Ball, a Christian organisation.

The organisation's vision is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ from the market place to the world.

Head coach, Daniel Hondo, and his assistant, Graham Kaulback, were on hand to receive the balls on behalf of the Cheetahs.

Hondo thanked Craig Roberts and Living Ball for their generous donation and welcomed their support as they gear up to take part in the qualification Repechage for the Olympics 2021.

The Cheetahs' technical team have stepped up their preparations with assistant coach, Graham Kaulback, saying they have distributed strength and conditioning programmes with individualised home-based skills training modules.

The coaches have distributed the balls to some of the Zimbabwe rugby development players in Harare.

Plans are underway that when the travel restrictions, imposed by the Government lockdown are lifted, the coaches will reach out to players based in other towns and cities to ensure they get equipment to use during their training sessions.

Hondo appealed to the corporate world, and friends of rugby, to come on board and assist Zimbabwe rugby, and the Cheetahs, with sponsorship to help develop the game.